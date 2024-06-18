Canadian PM Trudeau says return of Modi govt is opportunity to engage with India on 'big issues'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit in Italy.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Monday, reacted to the return of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi government and said it will open opportunities and a "new perspective" to engage with New Delhi. While speaking to CBC News, the Canadian PM emphasised that his government will take serious issues around national security and keep Canadians safe while maintaining the rule of law. "Now that he's through his election, I think there is an opportunity for us to engage, including on some very serious issues around national security and keeping Canadians safe and the rule of law," Trudeau told David Cochrane, host of the CBC News program Power and Politics.

Trudeau's rhetoric came nearly three days after he met PM Modi in Italy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. Referring to his brief meeting with PM Modi he underscored that the summit provided an opportunity to engage directly with the leaders. The Canadian PM said the summit let the leaders discuss a huge range of pressing issues.

"I think one of the really good things about summits is you get an opportunity to engage directly with a huge range of different leaders with whom there are various issues," Trudeau said. "And certainly with India, there are massive people-to-people ties, there are really important economic ties, there's alignment on a number of big issues that we need to work on as democracies, as a global community," the Canadian media quoted Trudeau as saying.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.