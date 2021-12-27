Monday, December 27, 2021
     
Mercury drops down to minus 50 degrees in Canada, extreme cold warnings for coming days

Reports say cities including Sunridge, Edmonton Ski Club, Snow Valley and Rabbit Hill announced closures to the extreme cold.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2021 11:36 IST
A man walks a dog after an overnight snowfall in Vancouver,
Image Source : AP

A man walks a dog after an overnight snowfall in Vancouver, B.C., Canada, on Saturday, Dec 25, 2021.

Highlights

  • Mercury dropped to as low as -50 degrees Celsius in some parts of Canada
  • Weather department has issued extreme cold warning for coming days
  • Winter sports during the holiday season have been cancelled in affected regions

Canada is experiencing extreme weather conditions with the mercury dropping down up to minus 50 degrees Celcius, causing deep freeze situations in and around regions in Ski Hills in Edmonton, the capital city of the Canadian province of Alberta.

Reports say cities including Sunridge, Edmonton Ski Club, Snow Valley and Rabbit Hill announced closures to the extreme cold.

The weather department has issued extreme cold warnings and forecasted minus -40 to -50 degrees Celcius temperature in the coming days.

Winter sports have also been shut for some days, during the holiday season till the freezing condition prevails.

