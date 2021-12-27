Mercury drops down to minus 50 degrees in Canada, extreme cold warnings for coming days

Follow us on Image Source : AP A man walks a dog after an overnight snowfall in Vancouver, B.C., Canada, on Saturday, Dec 25, 2021.

Canada is experiencing extreme weather conditions with the mercury dropping down up to minus 50 degrees Celcius, causing deep freeze situations in and around regions in Ski Hills in Edmonton, the capital city of the Canadian province of Alberta.

Reports say cities including Sunridge, Edmonton Ski Club, Snow Valley and Rabbit Hill announced closures to the extreme cold.

The weather department has issued extreme cold warnings and forecasted minus -40 to -50 degrees Celcius temperature in the coming days.

Winter sports have also been shut for some days, during the holiday season till the freezing condition prevails.

