Canada snubs referendum for Khalistan planned by US-based separatist organisation

Canadian government on Saturday said that it will not give recognition to a so-called 'referendum' for a separate Khalistan. A US-based separatist organisation wants to carry out this referendum to demand separate Khalistan. Spokesperson of Canadian Foreign Ministry clarified its stand to news agency ANI.

The 'referendum' is scheduled to take place in November this year.

Canadian Foreign Ministry said that it respected sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of India and that it would not recognise the referendum.

This may be perceived as a diplomatic victory for India and proof that separatist anti-India activities are not finding support globally. Many anti-India elements have established themselves in Europe, North America and elsewhere. These group resort to lobyying and try to drum up anti-India sentiments through various tactics such as propaganda, fake news etc.

However, latest statement from Canada is evident of the fact that efforts of such elements are not bearing fruit

"I don't call it a referendum because referendum only happens within the geographical limits of any country. Sitting here, we can't do a referendum on the sovereignty of the USA, United Kingdom or any other country. That is not correct," said Punjab DGP (Retd.) Ravi Kant. He was quoted by ANI.

"Again, the point is the statement by the Canadian government that they will not recognise the `Referendum 2020' by a US-based organisation. This is a big victory for the Government of India's foreign policy which shows that it's paying dividends. The other countries are very much respecting India's sovereignty," he added.

It's worth noting that Canada has large number of citizens who speak Punjabi. The language is also one of official languages of Canadian Parliament.

