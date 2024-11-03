'Harassment and intimidation': India says consular officials under 'surveillance' in Canada

Follow us on Image Source : AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau

Canada row: Amid a strained relationship between New Delhi and Ottawa, India on Saturday accused Canada of indulging in "harassment and intimidation" of Indian consular staff thereby putting them under audio and video surveillance in "flagrant violation" of diplomatic conventions.

Responding to a query during a media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had lodged a formal protest with the Canadian government after revelations that its consular officials in Canada were subjected to audio and video surveillance.

'Violation of relevant diplomatic and consular conventions'

He was asked about reports claiming that many Indian diplomats in Canada were allegedly under surveillance amid the diplomatic standoff. "Yes, some of our consular officials were recently informed by the Canadian government that they have been and continue to be under audio and video surveillance. Their communications have also been intercepted. We have formally protested to the Canadian government, as we deem these actions to be in flagrant violation of relevant diplomatic and consular conventions" Jaiswal told reporters.

"By citing technicalities, the Canadian government cannot justify the fact that it is indulging in harassment and intimidation. Our diplomatic and consular personnel are already functioning in an environment of extremism and violence. This action of the Canadian Government aggravates the situation and is incompatible with established diplomatic norms and practices," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal further pointed to the recent Canadian classification of India as a "cyber adversary," alongside Russia, China, and North Korea, as another example to "attack" India. "This appears to be another example of a Canadian strategy to attack India. As I mentioned earlier, their senior officials have openly confessed that they are seeking to manipulate global opinion against India. As on other occasions, imputations are made without any evidence," he said.

India-Canada relations

The relations between the two countries came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd" and "motivated". India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on June 18 last year. The murder is being probed by the RCMP. Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently investigating six cases involving designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. Pannun is an India-designated terrorist who holds American and Canadian citizenship.

India also expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrew its high commissioner Sanjay Verma and other "targeted" officials from Canada after strongly dismissing Ottawa's charges.

(With agencies input)

