Canada brings changes in visa rules, Indian students, workers likely to be affected | Check details It is crucial to consider the perspectives of international students. Their insights matter for helping to shape policies and practices that affect their educational experiences, future opportunities in Canada and the very social fabric of the country.

Canada is a top destination for international students, with over one million studying at various levels in 2023. International students, including from India contribute billions of dollars to the Canadian economy and much more to our social fabric. Yet, Canada is narrowing doors for students from outside. The recent policy changes and increased public scrutiny have created a challenging environment for these students and the higher education institutions that host them.

Recently, Canada made big changes to its immigration laws like the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations. The Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations, which has been in effect from January 31, powers authorise border officials to cancel temporary resident documents. Electronic travel authorisations (eTAs) and temporary resident visas (TRVs) are among the documents.

Indian students likely to be affected

The changes in the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations are likely to hit thousands of foreign nationals, including Indians. The changes will also affect students, employees, and temporary resident visitors.

Two-year cap on international student permits

After a decade of rapid growth, the federal government has implemented a two-year cap on international student permits, reducing undergraduate admissions by 35 per cent in 2024 and an additional 10 per cent in 2025.

This controversial decision aims to address growing concerns about the impact of international students and unchecked immigration on Canada’s economy, housing and public services.

An ongoing longitudinal research study at Thompson Rivers University (TRU), which engages international students’ views and experiences through both surveys and interviews, sheds light on the lived experiences of international students amid these dramatic policy shifts. I have led this research with international graduate student research assistants Surbhi Sagar and Athira Pushpamgathan, who contributed to this research and co-authored this story.

The first round of our study drew on a 2016 survey of more than 100 international students at TRU, and interviews with 14 from the same pool. We recently surveyed a further 215 international TRU students and conducted in-depth interviews with 14 more participants from various nations including India and China, across a range of undergraduate and graduate programmes.

Over 55 per cent of students reported difficulties finding suitable accommodations, with many experiencing systemic racial discrimination in the rental market. Financial struggles were also prevalent, with about one-third of participants indicating insufficient financial support or uncertainty about their financial situation.

Racism, concern for post-graduate work

On a positive note, fewer students reported experiencing racism on campus in 2024 than in 2016. In 2016, when students were asked to say to what extent they agreed with the statement “I encountered racism at university,” there were a wide range of statements: 14 per cent strongly agreed and 21 per cent agreed; 25 per cent strongly disagreed; 16 per cent disagreed and 23 per cent were undecided.

This was the only question that had such a pattern of responses spread evenly across the five-point scale. In 2024, only 13.5 per cent agreed or strongly agreed with this statement.

But in interviews, many students commented upon encountering racism and exploitation when job hunting or searching for housing accommodations.

(With AP inputs)