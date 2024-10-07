'India's integrity must be respected': Canada's big statement on Khalistan amid diplomatic tensions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Narendra Modi with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit.

Ottawa: Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Canada, the latter has cleared its stance related to Khalistan and its demand for a separate homeland after New Delhi lodged serious protests against it. In the latest development, Canada's Deputy Foreign Minister, David Morrison on Friday, said there is "one India and its territorial integrity must be respected".

The big statement from the Canadian side came at a public hearing of the Canadian Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa on October 4. The minister acknowledged that the separatist movement seeking to create a homeland for Sikhs by establishing an ethno-religious sovereign state called Khalistan in the Punjab region, has increased tremendously in the recent past. However, he, said 'nonetheless, there are advocates for a Khalistani homeland in different countries, including in Canada'.

India-Canada relations

It is worth mentioning the relations between the two countries came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Indian-origin Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd". India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

Earlier in June, the then Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said India's main issue with Canada continues to be the political space that Ottawa provides to anti-India elements which advocate extremism and violence. India has repeatedly conveyed its "deep concerns" to Canada and New Delhi expects Ottawa to take strong action against those elements, he had said.

Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on June 18 last year. The murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Canada seeks to elevate ties

Meanwhile, speaking about India-Canada relations, the Canadian Minister acknowledged that two nations were involved in the furious debate which resulted in New Delhi's decision to expulse 41 Canadian diplomats last year. According to Morrison, Canada and India are partners going back many decades but the relations nosedived after Trudeau's allegations following his trip to New Delhi where he attended the G20 Summit. "India is an increasingly significant global player and Canada is taking account of that in its policies," he added.

He said both countries are working on increasing trade volume but the killing of Nijjar ruined it. However, the minister said Canada sought to fix the issues.

