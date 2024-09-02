Canada: Firing outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Vancouver, claims reports

Follow us on Image Source : AP DHILLON/FACEBOOK AP Dhillon

Vancouver: A shooting incident was reported outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver on Sunday night. Although several videos of the firing went viral on social media, Canadian authorities are currently investigating the truth behind the firing incident.

The video claimed that shootings occurred at two locations on the night of September 1: Victoria Island and Woodbridge in Toronto. According to preliminary reports, the gang led by Goldy Brar, a prominent member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, is involved. Brar, is known for his role in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. Brar, whose real name is Satinder Singh Brar, is based in Canada. He relocated to Brampton in 2017 on a student visa and is also linked to the terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International.

In addition, a video circulating on social media makes two other claims. It features an individual named Rohit Godara, who takes responsibility for recent shootings.

According to the video, "Firing incidents took place at both Victoria Island and Woodbridge Toronto. I, Rohit Godara from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, claim responsibility for these incidents.” India TV cannot independently confirm the veracity of the video.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.