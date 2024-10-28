Canada: 4 Indians from Gujarat killed after Tesla car burst into flames, police suspect overspeeding

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Canada Tesla car accident

Ottawa: At least four Indian nationals were killed and one injured when the car they were travelling in crashed and burst into flames in Canada's Ontario province, authorities said. The accident occurred last week on Thursday in the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Cherry Street area of Toronto city, police said in a press release. The five people, between the ages of 25-32, were travelling in a Tesla when it "lost control and struck the guard rail and then a concrete pillar" before bursting into flames, the press release said.

Deceased belonged to Gujarat

“We have gathered some evidence so far to suggest that speed was a factor,” Toronto Police Duty Inspector Phillip Sinclair was quoted as saying by the Toronto Sun newspaper. According to multiple Indian media, all the deceased belonged to Gujarat. The deceased include Ketaba Gohil (29) and her brother Neelraj Gohil (25), both residents of Godhra, as well as Jayrajsinh Sisodia, who belonged to Borsad in Anand district, Times Of India reported.

Four of the car occupants were pronounced dead on the scene by the police officials responding to the accident, the press release said. The fifth occupant, a 25-year-old woman, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was rescued by a passing motorist who stopped to help, according to the report.

"Heartfelt condolences on tragic loss of Indian nationals in car accident that took place yesterday in Toronto," the official handle of the Indian Consulate in Toronto said in a post on X.

The post added that the consulate was in regular touch with local authorities and affected families in Canada and India. "All required assistance is being provided," it said. Police have asked residents and drivers who may have dash camera footage or witnessed the event to contact investigators.

Lithium battery fire

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop told CTV News that the intensity of the fire was "directly linked" to the battery cells in the Tesla and noted that "thermal runaway" has been a growing concern with lithium-ion-powered devices.

"I will say we had to take extra care this morning in reopening the Lake Shore with the assistance of Toronto Police and removing and transporting one of the battery packs that was ejected during the collision," CTV quoted the official as saying.

Lithium-ion battery packs have been known to reignite, even weeks after an initial fire, he said, noting that the fire service has been paying increasing attention to the issue.

(With inputs from agency)

