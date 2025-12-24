Canada: 35-year-old Indian-origin woman brutally murdered, search on for partner Himanshi Khurana, a resident of Toronto. Police are searching for Abdul Ghafoori, 32, also of Toronto, in connection with the killing. Investigators said the case appears to involve intimate partner violence.

A 30-year-old Indian-origin woman was found murdered in Toronto, prompting police to issue a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect they say was known to the victim.

The woman has been identified as Himanshi Khurana, a resident of Toronto. Police are searching for Abdul Ghafoori, 32, also of Toronto, in connection with the killing. Investigators said the case appears to involve intimate partner violence, according to CBC News.

Toronto Police said officers were alerted late Friday night after receiving a missing person report from the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area at around 10.41 pm on December 19, 2025. The search continued overnight, and at approximately 6.30 am on December 20, officers found the woman dead inside a residence.

Police confirmed the death was being treated as a homicide.

Authorities said the victim and the suspect knew each other. Ghafoori is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder, which carries the possibility of life imprisonment without parole if premeditation and intent are proven in court.

India’s Consulate in Toronto said it is assisting Khurana’s family. In a post on X, the consulate said it was deeply saddened by the killing of the young Indian national and extended condolences to her family. It added that it remains in close contact with local authorities and that all possible assistance is being provided to the family.