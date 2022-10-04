US: Four Indians abducted in California; police say suspect 'armed and dangerous'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI US: Infant, her parents among 4 Indian-origin people abducted in California

An 8-month-old infant and her parents were among four Indian-origin people abducted from Merced County in California on Monday (local time), authorities said.

Merced County Sheriff's Office in a statement on Monday said that 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri along with 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were taken.

Police have described the suspect as being 'armed and dangerous'.

Not much detail about the incident has been released as the investigation is still in its early stages but authorities have said that the four were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59.

The site of the alleged abduction is a roadway lined with retailers and restaurants.

News reports said officials have not named a suspect or a possible motive.

"We're asking the public not to approach the suspect or victim," the sheriff's office said in its statement on Monday.

(With inputs from ANI)

