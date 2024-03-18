'Sincere gratitude to PM Modi for brave action...': Bulgarian President after Indian Navy rescues its citizens

Follow us on Image Source : X/INDIAN NAVY/@PRESIDENTOFBG Bulgarian president hails Indian navy braveness

New Delhi: The Bulgarian President on Monday expressed gratitude to the Indian Navy for successfully carrying out a rescue operation to take back control of a hijacked merchant vessel and its 17 crew members including seven Bulgarian nationals in the Arabian Sea. Taking to social media, President Rumen Radev thanked his excellency, Narendra Modi and wrote: "My sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the brave action of Indian Navy rescuing the hijacked Bulgarian ship “Ruen” and its crew, including 7 Bulgarian citizens."

On Saturday, the C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force executed a precision air-born drop of two boats along with Indian Navy MARCOS in the Arabian Sea in support of ongoing anti-piracy 'Operation Sankalp'.

The operation was carried out to rescue the crew of the bulk carrier vessel MV Ruen which was hijacked by Somali pirates near the Yemeni island of Socotra recently. In a post on X, the Indian Air Force, hailing the operation, stated, "In a remarkable display of Jointness & Integration, an IAF C-17 aircraft executed a precision Airborne Drop of two Combat Rubberised Raiding Craft (CRRC) boats, along with Indian Navy MARCOS in the Arabian Sea in support of ongoing anti-piracy Op Sankalp."

"Flying for almost 10 hrs to an area 2600 kms off the Indian Coast, the Op was carried out to rescue crew of bulk carrier vessel MV Ruen. The ship was hijacked by Somali pirates near Yemeni island of Socotra recently. Working seamlessly with @indiannavy, the mission was successful with all the 17 crew on-board recovered safely," the Indian Air Force added.

The Indian Navy thwarted the piracy attempt on MV Ruen, which was under the control of Somalian pirates since last December, by safely evacuating 17 crew members and coercing 35 pirates to surrender.

Bulgarian Foreign Minister also thanked Indian Navy

Earlier on Sunday, Bulgarian Foreign Minister, Mariya Gabriel on Sunday expressed gratitude to Indian Navy for the support and reaffirmed cooperation to protect the lives of the crew. Taking to X, the Bulgarian Foreign Minister said, "I express my gratitude to the Indian navy for the successful operation to rescue the hijacked vessel Ruen & its crew members, including 7 BG nationals Thank you for support & great effort. We continue to work together to protect the lives of the crew."

