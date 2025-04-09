Brussels police arrest Rubio's bodyguard over ‘erratic’ behaviour, brawling with cops at hotel bar: Report US Secretary of State Marco Rubio became physically aggressive with the staff and the hotel manager while they persuaded him to return to his room, according to a report. Later, Brussels Police arrested him.

A bodyguard in the security detail of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was arrested over 'erratic behaviour' at a hotel in Brussels. According to a report by the Washington Examiner, the Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) became aggressive after the staff at the iconic Hotel Amigo refused to reopen the bar after hours. The bodyguard became physically aggressive with the staff and the hotel manager as they persuaded him to return to his room, the report claims. Later, police were called, and the DSS agent was arrested.

Rubio was on a visit to Belgium to attend a NATO leaders' conference, and he stayed in the same hotel later. However, he was not staying there when the incident was reported.

Notably, DSS agents are given the responsibility to protect US diplomats as well as diplomatic compounds around the world.