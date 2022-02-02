British Airways plane forced to abort landing at Heathrow airport due to high winds | WATCH

Wednesday, February 02, 2022
     
A video footage showed the plane beginning a bumpy ascent before the right wing lifts into the air, sending the aircraft careening down the runway at a dramatic angle.  

PTI
London Published on: February 02, 2022 16:52 IST
Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE

A British Airways plane was forced to abort a landing at the Heathrow airport due to high winds. According to Sky News, the jet arrived from Aberdeen at around 10:50 am on Monday but the pilot abandoned the scheduled landing as the aircraft was buffeted by strong winds caused by Storm Corrie.

A video footage showed the plane beginning a bumpy ascent before the right wing lifts into the air, sending the aircraft careening down the runway at a dramatic angle.

The pilot then made the decision to abort, before successfully landing the plane at the second attempt.

