British Airways plane forced to abort landing at Heathrow airport due to high winds | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE British Airways plane forced to abort landing at Heathrow airport

A British Airways plane was forced to abort a landing at the Heathrow airport due to high winds. According to Sky News, the jet arrived from Aberdeen at around 10:50 am on Monday but the pilot abandoned the scheduled landing as the aircraft was buffeted by strong winds caused by Storm Corrie.

A video footage showed the plane beginning a bumpy ascent before the right wing lifts into the air, sending the aircraft careening down the runway at a dramatic angle.

The pilot then made the decision to abort, before successfully landing the plane at the second attempt.

Latest World News