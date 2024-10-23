Wednesday, October 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. 'No further expansion of Ukraine battlefield: Chinese President tells Putin at BRICS Summit

'No further expansion of Ukraine battlefield: Chinese President tells Putin at BRICS Summit

Xi, speaking at the BRICS summit in Russia's city of Kazan, called for a de-escalation in the Ukrainian crisis, and for no further expansion of the battlefield. He also called for a ceasefire in the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Kazan Published on: October 23, 2024 16:30 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit
Image Source : AP Chinese President Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit

China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged BRICS countries to deepen financial and economic cooperation, saying the need for reform of the international financial architecture is becoming more urgent. "We should deepen financial and economic cooperation. We need to enhance the presentation and voice of Global South countries," said the Chinese President.

Xi, speaking at the BRICS summit in Russia's city of Kazan, called for a de-escalation in the Ukrainian crisis, and for no further expansion of the battlefield. He also called for a ceasefire in the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement