'No further expansion of Ukraine battlefield: Chinese President tells Putin at BRICS Summit

Image Source : AP Chinese President Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit

China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged BRICS countries to deepen financial and economic cooperation, saying the need for reform of the international financial architecture is becoming more urgent. "We should deepen financial and economic cooperation. We need to enhance the presentation and voice of Global South countries," said the Chinese President.

Xi, speaking at the BRICS summit in Russia's city of Kazan, called for a de-escalation in the Ukrainian crisis, and for no further expansion of the battlefield. He also called for a ceasefire in the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza.

