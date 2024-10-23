Wednesday, October 23, 2024
     
  BRICS Summit 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Russia welcomes China-Brazil peace initiative on Ukraine
BRICS Summit 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Russia welcomes China-Brazil peace initiative on Ukraine

BRICS Summit LIVE: Putin hosted a dinner on Tuesday for heads of states who had arrived in Russia for the meeting and had one-on-one conversations with a number of them.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Kazan Updated on: October 23, 2024 13:17 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRIC
Image Source : AP Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

BRICS Summit 2024 Kazan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday at the BRICS summit in Russia, his foreign secretary said, their first meeting since 2020 when ties nosedived after their forces clashed on their disputed frontier. On Monday, the two countries reached a deal on the disputed Himalayan frontier in the Ladakh region to end a four-year military stand-off, paving the way for improved political and business ties between the Asian giants. PM Modi and Xi will meet on the sidelines of the summit meeting of BRICS, the foreign secretary said, which is taking place in the Russian city of Kazan. Under the border pact, the two militaries will patrol contested points along the frontier to avoid clashes, according to an agreed schedule, a senior Indian military officer aware of the details told Reuters on Monday.

This is a LIVE Blog. Please refresh to get the latest updates from BRICS Summit 2024.

 

Live updates :BRICS SUMMIT DAY 2 LIVE UPDATES

  • Oct 23, 2024 1:17 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    BRICS Summit: World leaders, delegations arrive to the BRICS summit venue | WATCH LIVE

  • Oct 23, 2024 1:14 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Putin, Xi discuss payment issues at bilateral talks, RIA cites Kremlin aide

    Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the issue of financial settlement problems during bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov as saying on Wednesday. Putin hosted a dinner on Tuesday for heads of states who had arrived in the Russian city of Kazan for a meeting of the BRICS countries and had one-on-one conversations with a number of them.

    Russia wants the BRICS countries to find alternative international payment solutions, hoping it can help resolve increasing problems in settling trade payments, even with friendly countries such as China, where local banks fear they could be hit by secondary sanctions by the United States.

  • Oct 23, 2024 1:00 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Russia welcomes China-Brazil peace initiative on Ukraine

    Russia welcomed the Chinese and Brazilian peace initiative on Ukraine, which was discussed in bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS forum in Kazan, the Interfax news agency cited a senior Kremlin aide as saying on Wednesday. Putin hosted a dinner on Tuesday for heads of state who had arrived in Russia for the meeting and had one-on-one conversations with a number of them, Yuri Ushakov said.

  • Oct 23, 2024 12:42 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    BRICS Summit: What to expect from Xi Jinping, PM Modi bilateral meeting?

    1. Foreign Minister Vikram Misri, during a press conference on Wednesday late night, the immediate focus will be on disengagement and then the issue of de-escalation and de-induction of troops will be taken up at an appropriate time.
    2. "What it will entail is that in the pending areas under discussion, patrolling and grazing activities, wherever applicable, will revert to the situation as it existed in 2020," he said.
    3. The disengagement agreements reached previously were not reopened in these discussions and the pact reached early Monday morning focused on issues that had remained outstanding in the last couple of years, he said.
    4. Asked to analyse the overall situation, Misri called it a premature question and noted the focus is to implement the agreement on the ground.
    5. To another query, he said the arrangement worked out is expected to prevent clashes as happened in the past on the LAC.
    6. "We will have to make continuous efforts that the mechanisms of the agreement will be such that such clashes can be stopped," he said.
  • Oct 23, 2024 12:38 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    BRICS Summit: India and China bilateral meeting around 4:30 PM today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold bilateral talks on Wednesday at around 4:30 pm IST on the margins of the BRICS summit in Russia, in their first structured meeting since the eastern Ladakh border row erupted in May 2020. In November 2022, PM Modi and Xi exchanged pleasantries and held a brief conversation at a dinner hosted by the Indonesian President for the G20 leaders. In August last year too, the Indian prime minister and the Chinese president held a brief and informal conversation in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit.
    The meeting between Modi and Xi will take place in Kazan, the venue for the BRICS summit.

     

    (Reported by- Vijai Laxmi)

  • Oct 23, 2024 12:36 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    BRICS Summit: UN Secretary General Guterres arrives in Russia despite Ukraine's criticism | WATCH

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in the Russian city of Kazan on Wednesday to attend the meeting of the heads of states of the BRICS group, the TASS news agency cited local authorities as saying. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry criticised Guterres this week for his acceptance of an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the BRICS summit while staying away from a "peace summit" on the war in Ukraine. Guterres' office has said he would discuss the Ukrainian conflict with Putin, as well as the crisis in the Middle East.

  • Oct 23, 2024 12:25 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    BRICS Summit: PM Modi in Russia: What is BRICS, why does it matter to India? WATCH

    PM Modi To Visit Russia For BRICS Summit: What Is BRICS, Why Does It Matter To India?

     
  • Oct 23, 2024 12:24 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    BRICS Summit: Putin hosts dinner on sidelines of mega event in Kazan | IN PICS

    India Tv - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese P

    Image Source : PTISouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan attend a concert before an informal dinner on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan

    India Tv - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and I

    Image Source : PTIRussian President Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a concert before an informal dinner on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan

    India Tv - Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vl

    Image Source : PTIChinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a concert before an informal dinner on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan

    India Tv - Participants of the BRICS Summit attend a concert

    Image Source : APParticipants of the BRICS Summit attend a concert in Kazan

    India Tv - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Presiden

    Image Source : PTIRussian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for an informal dinner on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan

  • Oct 23, 2024 12:21 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    BRICS Summit: Modi-Xi to hold first bilateral meeting in 5 years

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Russian city of Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit as both countries have taken significant steps towards easing tensions along their shared border. The meeting in the capital of Tatarstan marks the first formal interaction between the two leaders in five years and follows the two countries reaching an agreement on resuming regular patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

