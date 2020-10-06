Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2020 8:40 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 35 million, including more than 1,045,000 fatalities. More than 26,865,990 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. 

  • Oct 06, 2020 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Odisha reports below 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after 34 days

    Odisha on Monday reported below 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after a gap of 34 days, even as the states coronavirus caseload went up to 2,35,330 with 2,617 new infections, an official said. The state also registered 17 fresh fatalities pushing the death toll due to the disease to 924.

    Odisha had reported 2,602 new positive cases on August 31, and from the next day onwards, it continued to detect more than 3,000 cases daily till October 4, he said. On Monday, 2,617 people tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Oct 06, 2020 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Five killed in UP road accident

    At least five people were killed and one other injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, police said. The accident occurred on Monday night on the Salempur-Laar road. According to Station Officer T.J. Singh, a scooty, motorcycle and an SUV were found in damaged condition at the accident site.

    "Six people were found lying nearby and when they were taken to the hospital, five of them were declared dead while one has been admitted with serious injuries," he said.

    Among the deceased, three have been identified as Rajan Singh, Pramod Yadav and Prince Tiwari. The identities of the remaining two are yet to be ascertained.

    The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

  • Oct 06, 2020 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to cure asthma, tuberculosis

     

  • Oct 06, 2020 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    West Bengal reports 3,348 new COVID-19 cases, 61 fatalities

    The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 5,255 on Monday after 61 more people succumbed to the virus, the health department said in a bulletin. At least 3,348 fresh infections were reported in the state, which pushed the tally to 2,73,679. The metropolis accounted for 16 fatalities, while nine deaths were reported from neighbouring North 24 Parganas district

  • Oct 06, 2020 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Pompeo to meet Jaishankar in Tokyo

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Tokyo on Tuesday, the State Department said. Pompeo and Jaishankar are in Tokyo to attend the second QUAD ministerial involving their counterparts from Australia and Japan.

    While Pompeo and Jaishankar talk over the phone at frequent intervals, this is their first meeting after the recent border incursions by China in India. According to the State Department, Pompeo is scheduled to meet new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.

