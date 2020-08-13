Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

Thursday, August 13, 2020
     
IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2020 9:18 IST
The total number of coronavirus cases across the world has surpassed 20.7 million, including more than 7.5 lakh fatalities. More than 13,690,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. On Tuesday, Russia became the first country to register the world's first coronavirus vaccine. President Vladimir Putin himself endorsed the vaccine and said that the vaccine was safe to use and that one of his daughters had already been vaccinated.

  • Aug 13, 2020 9:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Mexico's grave coronavirus situation in numbers!

    Nobody is talking about the extremely serious COVID-19 situation in Mexico. While little less than half a million coronavirus cases might seem normal to some considering countries like India, Brazil are much further ahead, let alone the USA, which has over 10 times the number of cases, the death ratio of Mexico is alarming even in the best-case scenario. Mexico has had over 54,000 deaths reports, which puts it at number 3 only behind USA and Brazil. If you compare that to the number of cases it has, over 10 per cent of COVID-19 patients in Mexico have died. This is much more serious situation than is being let on. 

    If we talk about the closed COVID-19 cases in the country, over 14 per cent people have succumbed to the illness. 

  • Aug 13, 2020 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    More rain expected in Delhi over the coming hours

    The residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a rainy morning and the pleasant rains are likely to continue over the next few hours.

  • Aug 13, 2020 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Himanshu Shekhar

    India remembers Bhikaji Rustom Cama on her birthday and her contribution to freedom struggle

    India is remembering Bhikaji Rustom Cama on her birth anniversary today. Bhikaji Cama holds a distinct place in India's freedom struggle. She championed the cause of Indian Independence on foreign soil. The British government once asked her to sign an agreement that she would not engage in nationalistic activities on return to India from London. Cama refused. She went to Paris. Formed the Paris India Society and continued to galvanise the Indians abroad or people supporting India's democratic peaceful struggle for Independence diaspora for more vocal support to India's Independence Movement. 

    On 22 August 1907, Cama attended the second Socialist Congress at Stuttgart, Germany, where she described the devastating effects of a famine that had struck the Indian subcontinent. She made an appeal for India's autonomy and hoisted a flag that came to be known as the "Flag of Indian Independence".

  • Aug 13, 2020 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says swadeshi does not mean boycotting foreign goods

    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, while weighing in on the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan has said that swadeshi does not mean boycotting foreign goods. He emphasised on the need for a third model of development and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about self-reliant India on this basis itself. Read Full Report

     

  • Aug 13, 2020 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga Asanas to counter headache, blocked nose

  • Aug 13, 2020 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Trump relaxes H-1B visa ban rules

    Trump relaxes rules for H-1B visa ban; will now allow visa holders to enter US on conditions. Read full story here

  • Aug 13, 2020 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Former President Pranab Mukherjee haemodynamically stable, says son

  • Aug 13, 2020 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Blueprint for nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drawn; govt sets parameters for candidate selection

    A meeting of the National Expert Group on the COVID-19 vaccine took place yesterday after which the health ministry said that India will strive for domestic manufacturing capacity of the vaccine besides engaging with all international manufacturers for early delivery of vaccines not only for domestic use but also to provide for other low-income countries. Read Full Report

