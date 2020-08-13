66,999 COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours; 942 people succumb to illness

India's coronavirus case tally has spiked by 66,999 cases in the last 24 hours. As per the latest data issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's COVID-19 case tally has surged to 23,96,638 out of which, 16,95,982 people have recovered while 6,53,622 are still suffering from the virus. COVID-19 death toll in India has gone past 47,000 with a single day jump of 942.
India remains third in the list of countries with highest COVID-19 cases in the world, behind USA and Brazil, while in terms of deaths, India is fourth behind USA, Brazil and Mexico.
Only 6 Indian states saw a drop in the active cases in the last 24 hours as compared to 17 yesterday.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1050
|56
|829
|80
|21
|Andhra Pradesh
|90425
|2828
|161425
|6676
|2296
|93
|Arunachal Pradesh
|768
|78
|1659
|25
|3
|Assam
|21629
|2451
|47209
|2136
|161
|6
|Bihar
|30119
|828
|59786
|3077
|416
|3
|Chandigarh
|702
|73
|1023
|8
|26
|Chhattisgarh
|3881
|295
|9508
|269
|109
|5
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|446
|4
|1248
|39
|2
|Delhi
|10946
|78
|133405
|1021
|4153
|14
|Goa
|3194
|316
|6641
|161
|89
|3
|Gujarat
|14184
|160
|57421
|977
|2713
|18
|Haryana
|6827
|182
|36694
|612
|503
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|1256
|50
|2362
|89
|18
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7392
|70
|18523
|544
|498
|8
|Jharkhand
|8731
|73
|10815
|440
|197
|5
|Karnataka
|80351
|737
|112633
|7034
|3510
|112
|Kerala
|13096
|326
|24922
|880
|126
|6
|Ladakh
|528
|22
|1274
|19
|9
|Madhya Pradesh
|9317
|212
|31239
|643
|1048
|15
|Maharashtra
|147820
|1040
|381843
|13408
|18650
|344
|Manipur
|1739
|62
|2231
|103
|12
|Meghalaya
|656
|35
|517
|8
|6
|Mizoram
|319
|6
|330
|7
|0
|Nagaland
|1997
|35
|1113
|122
|8
|Odisha
|13888
|194
|36479
|1673
|305
|9
|Puducherry
|2609
|332
|3676
|144
|96
|5
|Punjab
|9022
|559
|17212
|422
|675
|39
|Rajasthan
|13630
|47
|41648
|1249
|822
|11
|Sikkim
|379
|1
|550
|16
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|52929
|119
|256313
|5633
|5278
|119
|Telengana
|22736
|140
|63074
|1780
|665
|11
|Tripura
|1647
|46
|4912
|74
|44
|1
|Uttarakhand
|4059
|233
|6687
|217
|140
|4
|Uttar Pradesh
|49347
|349
|84661
|4072
|2230
|54
|West Bengal
|26003
|157
|76120
|2725
|2203
|54
|Total#
|653622
|9674
|1695982
|56383
|47033
|942