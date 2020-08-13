Thursday, August 13, 2020
     
66,999 COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours; 942 people succumb to illness

India's coronavirus case tally has spiked by 66,999 cases in the last 24 hours. As per the latest data issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's COVID-19 case tally has surged to 23,96,638 out of which, 16,95,982 people have recovered while 6,53,622 are still suffering from the virus. COVID-19 death toll in India has gone past 47,000 with a single day jump of 942. 

New Delhi Published on: August 13, 2020 10:18 IST
India's coronavirus case tally has spiked by 66,999 cases in the last 24 hours. As per the latest data issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's COVID-19 case tally has surged to 23,96,638 out of which, 16,95,982 people have recovered while 6,53,622 are still suffering from the virus. COVID-19 death toll in India has gone past 47,000 with a single day jump of 942. 

India remains third in the list of countries with highest COVID-19 cases in the world, behind USA and Brazil, while in terms of deaths, India is fourth behind USA, Brazil and Mexico. 

Only 6 Indian states saw a drop in the active cases in the last 24 hours as compared to 17 yesterday. 

 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1050 56  829 80  21  
Andhra Pradesh 90425 2828  161425 6676  2296 93 
Arunachal Pradesh 768 78  1659 25  3  
Assam 21629 2451  47209 2136  161
Bihar 30119 828  59786 3077  416
Chandigarh 702 73  1023 26  
Chhattisgarh 3881 295  9508 269  109
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 446 1248 39  2  
Delhi 10946 78  133405 1021  4153 14 
Goa 3194 316  6641 161  89
Gujarat 14184 160  57421 977  2713 18 
Haryana 6827 182  36694 612  503
Himachal Pradesh 1256 50  2362 89  18  
Jammu and Kashmir 7392 70  18523 544  498
Jharkhand 8731 73  10815 440  197
Karnataka 80351 737  112633 7034  3510 112 
Kerala 13096 326  24922 880  126
Ladakh 528 22  1274 19  9  
Madhya Pradesh 9317 212  31239 643  1048 15 
Maharashtra 147820 1040  381843 13408  18650 344 
Manipur 1739 62  2231 103  12  
Meghalaya 656 35  517 6  
Mizoram 319 330 0  
Nagaland 1997 35  1113 122  8  
Odisha 13888 194  36479 1673  305
Puducherry 2609 332  3676 144  96
Punjab 9022 559  17212 422  675 39 
Rajasthan 13630 47  41648 1249  822 11 
Sikkim 379 550 16  1  
Tamil Nadu 52929 119  256313 5633  5278 119 
Telengana 22736 140  63074 1780  665 11 
Tripura 1647 46  4912 74  44
Uttarakhand 4059 233  6687 217  140
Uttar Pradesh 49347 349  84661 4072  2230 54 
West Bengal 26003 157  76120 2725  2203 54 
Total# 653622 9674  1695982 56383  47033 942 

