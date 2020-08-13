Image Source : FILE PHOTO Blueprint for nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drawn; govt sets parameters for candidate selection

The procurement of coronavirus vaccines for usage across India will be done via a Central system and the States do not need to form their separate mechanisms to buy the vaccine, GOI said on Wednesday.

A meeting of the National Expert Group on the COVID-19 vaccine took place yesterday after which the health ministry said that India will strive for domestic manufacturing capacity of the vaccine besides engaging with all international manufacturers for early delivery of vaccines not only for domestic use but also to provide for other low-income countries.

The meeting was reportedly chaired by Dr VK Paul, member of NITI Aayog along with Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as the co-chair.

The group deliberated on the broad parameters that need to be set for the selection of vaccine candidates for the country. For this, the group has sought inputs from the standing technical sub-committee of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI)

The expert group discussed the financial resources required for procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine and various options of financing the same.

Available options in terms of delivery platforms, cold chain and associated infrastructure for roll out of COVID-19 vaccination were also taken up.

Further, strategy and follow-up action on all possible scenarios to ensure equitable and transparent delivery of the vaccine was deliberated upon, the ministry said.

Issues related to vaccine safety and surveillance were taken up and strategy for community involvement through transparent information and awareness creation were discussed, it added.

India's support to its key neighbors and development partner countries for COVID-19 vaccines was also discussed.

"The expert group discussed that India will leverage domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity and will also engage with all international players for early delivery of vaccines not only in India but also in low and middle income countries," the ministry said.

