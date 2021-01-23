Saturday, January 23, 2021
     
Breaking News January 23 LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 23, 2021 8:28 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 98 million, including 2,116,166 fatalities. As many as 70,912,208 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

  • Jan 23, 2021 8:28 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    100-200 security personnel deployed to US President's inauguration test positive for COVID-19

    Between 100 and 200 National Guard members deployed to US President Joe Biden's inauguration tested positive for COVID-19. 

  • Jan 23, 2021 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Karnataka: Staff members at airports to be considered as COVID frontline workers

    Staff members at all airports in Karnataka are considered frontline workers of COVID-19 and permitted for vaccine on priority basis. 

  • Jan 23, 2021 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Brazilian President Jair M Bolsonaro thanks PM Modi for supply of Covid-19 vaccines

    Brazilian President Jair M Bolsonaro thanked PM Modi for the supply of Covid-19 vaccines. He tweeted, "Namaskar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad."

    Responding to his tweet, PM Modi tweeted, "The honour is ours, President Jair M. Bolsonaro to be a trusted partner of Brazil in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation on healthcare."

  • Jan 23, 2021 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Mizoram: No new COVID-19 cases reported

    No new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, as per state government.  

    • Total cases: 4,349
    • Active cases: 58
    • Discharges: 4,282
    • Deaths: 9

