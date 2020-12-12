Saturday, December 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Breaking News December 12 LIVE
Live now

Breaking News December 12 LIVE

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 12, 2020 7:51 IST
Breaking News December 12

Breaking News December 12

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 71 million, including 1,601,088 fatalities. As many as 49,633,433 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest World News

Live updates :Breaking News December 12

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 12, 2020 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi wishes Rajinikanth as actor-turned politician turns 70

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Rajinikanth as actor-turned politician turned 70 on Saturday. He tweeted, "Dear Rajinikanth ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life."

  • Dec 12, 2020 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    USFDA authorizes Pfizer Inc’s COVID19 vaccine for emergency use

    US Food and Drug Administration authorizes Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. 

US Election News

Top News

Latest News