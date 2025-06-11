Another earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hits Taiwan, tremors felt across the country Buildings in the capital of Taipei shook for about a minute, however, there were no immediate reports of major damage.

Taipei:

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Taiwan on Wednesday evening, according to the USGS. The quake was reported at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), with preliminary data indicating a shallow focus at 29 kilometers deep. Shallow earthquakes are generally felt more strongly as they are closer to the Earth’s surface.

The USGS said the earthquake was detected about 71 kilometers (44.1 miles) south of Hualien City.

Hualien is relatively thinly populated compared to the highly congested western side of the island of 23 million people, which is frequently struck by quakes.

Buildings in the capital of Taipei shook for about a minute. There were no immediate reports of major damage.



