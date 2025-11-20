Brazil: Fire erupts at COP30 summit venue in Belem; no report on any casualty Brazil: Fire erupts at COP30 summit venue in Belem; dousing operations on

Rio de Janeiro:

A major fire engulfed the COP30 summit venue in Brazil's Belem on Thursday. The blaze erupted in a pavilion in the Blue Zone, forcing people to evacuate the venue amid billowing flames.

Videos, making the rounds across social media platforms, show security whistling for delegates to flee the scene. Dozens of ambulances rushed to the spot even as fire tenders continue to come in.

Firefighters have swiftly responded to the situation and dousing operations are underway. There is no immediate information on any casualties.

UN COP30 Summit: Brazil Prez Lula meets Indian delegation

Brazilian President Lula da Silva held a meeting with an Indian delegation headed by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav during the UN COP30 Climate Summit. The two sides exchanged views on several key matters that negotiators are working through as they try to finalise a comprehensive climate roadmap.

The closed-door meeting lasted for about 20 minutes and senior officials from both sides were present during the talks. Sources familiar with the talks, cited by PTI, said that Wednesday’s discussions focused largely on outlining a potential pathway for addressing fossil fuels — an issue President Lula has been strongly advocating throughout COP30.

UNFCCC may release detailed fossil fuel roadmap by 2026, says COP30 President

The COP30 President, Andre Correa do Lago, has indicated that the United Nations climate body could publish a new document on fossil fuels by October 2026. Speaking at a press briefing on November 15, he said the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is working towards setting out clearer guidance for shifting to cleaner transport systems.

Correa do Lago explained that the UNFCCC currently lacks detailed and reliable data on global fossil fuel use. He noted that more thorough information is needed before negotiators can prepare a firm and comprehensive plan.

At present, no worldwide plan exists for phasing out fossil fuels. Instead, there are only partial proposals and scattered commitments from different nations. The most significant step so far came at COP28, where governments agreed to “transition away” from fossil fuels. However, that agreement stopped short of setting specific deadlines or creating binding obligations.