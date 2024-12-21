Brazil: 37 dead in fatal crash between passanger bus and truck on highway

Follow us on Image Source : AP Blankets and seats from the bus were left strewn over the road. Photograph: Minas Gerais fire department

A tragic crash between a passenger bus and a truck on a highway in Minas Gerais, southeastern Brazil, claimed the lives of 37 people early Saturday morning, officials reported. The accident occurred on the highway near the city of Teofilo Otoni, leaving 13 others injured and rushed to nearby hospitals. The bus, which had departed from São Paulo, was carrying 45 passengers at the time of the collision.

According to the Minas Gerais fire department, rescue operations were swiftly carried out, and all victims have been removed from the accident site. Initial reports from witnesses suggest that the bus blew a tire, causing the driver to lose control and collide with a truck. However, some witnesses also reported that a granite block may have struck the bus, contributing to the crash.

In addition to the bus and truck collision, a car with three passengers was also involved in the accident, though, miraculously, all three passengers in the car survived.

Governor Romeu Zema expressed his condolences and ordered full mobilisation of the Minas Gerais government to assist the victims and their families. In a post on X, he said, “We are working to ensure that families of the victims are supported to face this tragedy in the most humane way possible, especially as it comes just before Christmas.”

The crash adds to the grim toll of traffic accidents in Brazil. According to the Ministry of Transportation, more than 10,000 people have died in traffic accidents across the country in 2024 alone. This year has seen several other fatal crashes, including a September incident in which a bus carrying a football team overturned, killing three people.

As investigations continue into the cause of the crash, the state government and local authorities are focused on providing support to the victims' families in the wake of this devastating tragedy.

(Inputs from AP)