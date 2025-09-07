Boko Haram kills over 60 in midnight attack in this country; homes torched, families forced to flee Boko Haram is Nigeria's homegrown jihadist militant group. It took up arms in 2009 to fight Western education and impose its radical version of Islamic law. The group split into two factions after the death of the group's longtime leader, Abubakar Shekau, in 2021.

Nigeria:

A brutal overnight attack by Boko Haram militants has left more than 60 people dead in a village in Nigeria's Borno state. The assault took place on Friday in Darul Jamal -- a community in the Bama local government area where residents had only recently returned after being displaced for years. Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum visited the area on Saturday evening and confirmed the heavy loss of lives. "We sympathise with the people and have pleaded with them not to abandon their homes as we have made arrangements to improve security and provide food and other lifesaving items that they have lost," he said, as per The Associated Press.

Houses burnt, families on the run

Officials said militants burnt down over a dozen houses during the rampage. More than 100 residents were forced to flee their homes in fear of further attacks. The local council chairman, Modu Gujja, described the destruction as one of the worst in recent months.

A faction behind the killings

According to security researcher Taiwo Adebayo, the killings were carried out by Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad (JAS)' one of Boko Haram's two main factions. This group has increasingly targeted civilians, accusing them of aiding rival factions or the military. Boko Haram, Nigeria's homegrown extremist group, has been waging an insurgency since 2009 to impose a hardline version of Islamic law. The conflict has killed nearly 35,000 civilians and displaced over two million people across Nigeria and neighbouring countries, according to the UN.

Split within Boko Haram

After the death of its longtime leader Abubakar Shekau in 2021, Boko Haram split into two factions. One, backed by the Islamic State group, is known as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and primarily targets military installations. The other, JAS, continues to carry out brutal raids on civilians, often resorting to killings, robberies and kidnappings.

Fear among returning residents

Darul Jamal had only been resettled in July following earlier military operations that cleared Boko Haram from parts of Bama. Many residents now fear staying back after Friday's massacre. Kaana Ali, a villager who lost close friends in the attack, said he was planning to leave. "But the governor is still begging us to stay back as more protection would be provided," he added.

