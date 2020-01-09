Image Source : TWITTER @ISNA_FARSI Boeing shares slide after plane crash in Iran

Shares of US airplane giant Boeing Company declined 1.75 per cent after its jet crashed in Iran on Wednesday after take-off, killing all on board, according to the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of Boeing finished at 331.370 points on Wednesday, down by 5.910 points or 1.75 per cent from Tuesday, against the backdrop of rising US stocks, Xinhua news agency reported.

All 176 passengers and crew members onboard the Boeing 737 Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport were confirmed dead, Iran's Press TV reported.

The Kyiv-bound Ukrainian plane with 179 people on board crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran, killing all those aboard.

Boeing on Wednesday called the crash "a tragic event" and offered to "assist in any way needed," saying it is "in contact with our airline customer and stand by them in this difficult time".

