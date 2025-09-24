Blast reported in central Oslo, police find grenade on spot, suspect apprehended for questioning Blast in central Oslo: Police said there were no reports of injuries at the location, in the immediate vicinity of a university campus and some 500 metres from the royal palace and the Israeli embassy.

A major blast was reported in Oslo on Tuesday night. Soon after the blast was reported, the Norway police cordoned off the area and found an unexploded grenade on the spot. Local residents around the area have been asked to stay away from the scene. According to updates from police, the blast was reported at Parkveien and Pilestredet area of the Norwegian capital.

Blast in Oslo: Suspect apprehended

Norwegian police said they were investigating a blast on a street in central Oslo and added that a suspect had been apprehended for questioning.

However, there were no reports of injuries at the location, in the immediate vicinity of a university campus and some 500 metres (546 yards) from the royal palace and the Israeli embassy.

Explosion was very loud, say locals

Some of the local residents and witnesses near the spot stated that the explosion was so loud it "hurt their ears".

After the blast, an emergency alert has also been sent out to citizens which reads - "There has been an explosion in the Pilestredet area. As there are still explosive devices in the area, the police want the population to move away from windows. As of now, there is no evacuation from the area."

Hunt is on to find others involved in blast

Norwegian news agency NRK reported that one person has been arrested in relation to the explosion and a hunt is on to find the others involved in the blast in central Oslo. The blast was reported a day after Oslo Airport was shut down due to a drone sighting.

