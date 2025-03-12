BLA releases video of how they blew up track, hijacked Jaffar Express in Balochistan's Bolan The Majeed Brigade of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the Jaffar Express in Balochistan's Bolan on Tuesday and took hundreds hostage. As claimed by Pakistan, they have killed 30 militants.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has released a video of how they blew up the track, hijacked the Jaffar Express and took hostages in Balochistan's Bolan. The visuals show a train heading towards Peshawar when an explosion takes place at the track ahead of the train in Sibi city. Due to the explosion, the train stops right away.

The video shows dense smoke rising at the track after the explosion. Soon after, the militants with guns in their hands start taking hostages.

It must be noted that the Baloch rebels had given a 48-hour ultimatum to the Pak Army to release the Baloch prisoners in exchange for the lives of hostages. Meanwhile, Pakistan has conducted a military operation and has claimed to have killed 39 militants while rescuing 104 passengers.