BLA claims Afghanistan Army has launched attack on Pakistan along border areas | VIDEO The conflict reportedly escalated Pakistani security forces allegedly opened fire on some Afghan areas along the border.

New Delhi:

After suffering a major blow in Operation Sindoor with India, Pakistan is now facing another serious crisis. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed that the Afghan army has launched an attack on Pakistan. According to the BLA, Afghan forces have crossed into Pakistani territory and initiated military action. The BLA has also released a video showing shelling and deployment of tanks along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Reports suggest that the conflict escalated after Pakistan allegedly opened fire on some Afghan areas. In response, the Taliban-led Afghan army is said to have launched a retaliatory offensive. The attack reportedly targeted Pakistan's Balochistan province, and following the incident, military tensions between the two nations have surged. Border regions have been placed on high alert.

Clashes break out in Chaghi near Afghan-Pakistan border

The Balochistan Liberation Army claims that the conflict began in Chaghi district, which lies along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Intense clashes are ongoing between Pakistani and Taliban forces, with heavy gunfire exchanged on both sides.

The BLA further alleges that the Taliban army has also attacked Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Additionally, a blackout has reportedly occurred in Lahore. The situation has significantly heightened tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, prompting increased deployment of security forces and placing the military on high alert.

There are also reports of civilians fleeing from several border villages, fearing a larger military conflict could erupt at any moment.