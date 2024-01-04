Bizzare! Unsatisfied with verdict, accused furiously attacks US woman judge during court hearing I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : CLARK COUNTY DISTRICT COURT Court video from Clark County, Nev., shows Deobra Redden throwing himself at Judge Mary Kay Holthus during his sentencing

Whenever a courtroom gives its verdict, a side is always there which is not satisfied with the ruling. But, the "unsatisfied" side has an option to appeal to the higher court or the apex court, if the matter is not rejected by the Supreme Court.

However, in a surprising event, a man who had been denied probation attacked a judge during his sentencing in a Nevada courtroom on Wednesday, the New York Times reported.

The violent episode was captured on video and is now viral on social media platforms.

According to the report, the man, Deobra Redden, 30, was in court in Las Vegas for a sentencing hearing on Wednesday morning after pleading guilty to attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, a spokeswoman for the Eighth Judicial District Court said in a statement on Wednesday.

After some time, Redden is seen leaping over a courtroom bench onto Judge Mary Kay Holthus, sending flags behind the bench and falling to the ground. Later, in the video, three men are seen trying to subdue Redden while also repeatedly punching him.

While throwing himself onto the elderly judge, he could be heard shouting: "Nah...f*** that b*tch."

Meanwhile, Judge 62-year-old Judge, Holthus, was injured, and her condition was being monitored.

“I’m not a rebellious person,” he told the judge

Redden was not in custody when he arrived at court Wednesday. He wore a white shirt and dark pants as he stood next to Almase, asking the judge for leniency while describing himself as “a person who never stops trying to do the right thing no matter how hard it is.“

“I’m not a rebellious person,” he told the judge, later adding that he doesn’t think he should be sent to prison. “But if it’s appropriate for you then you have to do what you have to do.”

As the judge made it clear she intended to put him behind bars, and the court marshal moved to handcuff him, Redden yelled expletives and charged forward — amid screams from people who had been sitting with Redden in the courtroom audience.

Records showed that Redden, a Las Vegas resident, was evaluated and found mentally competent to stand trial before pleading guilty in November to a reduced charge of attempted battery causing substantial bodily harm.

He previously served prison time in Nevada on a domestic battery conviction, state records show.

Holthus, a career prosecutor with more than 27 years of courthouse experience, was elected to the state court bench in 2018 and again in 2022.

In a statement, court spokesperson Mary Ann Price said officials were “reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees.”

