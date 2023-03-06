Bill Gates' eldest daughter, Jennifer, welcomes her first child, shares picture I CHECK

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JENNIFERKGATES Bill Gates' eldest daughter, Jennifer, welcomes her first child, shares a picture

Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates' eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates welcomes her first child with her husband Nayel Nasser. Taking to Instagram, the new mom, Jennifer, posted an adorable picture of her baby.

To share the wonderful news, she posted a photo featuring the tiny feet of her little munchkin. "Sending love from our healthy little family," Jennifer captioned the post.



She provided a glimpse of her newborn by holding the baby in their arms and showing the bare little feet but without revealing the face. The couple, who have recently embraced parenthood, can be seen cradling their baby.

Bill Gates also congratulates

Billionaire businessman Bill Gates shared the same post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Congratulations, Jenn and Nayel." "I'm so proud."



Melinda French Gates, the ex-wife of Bill Gates and a new grandmother, also shared her happiness by commenting on her daughter Jennifer's post. She wrote, "Welcome to the world. My heart overflows."



Jennifer got married to Nayel Nassar in 2021 at her Westchester, New York, home. She announced her pregnancy in December 2022, saying they were expecting a girl, by posting a few images from a baby shower.



Jennifer was born on April 27, 1996, to Bill and Melinda. She is their eldest daughter. She attended Stanford University to complete her undergraduate studies in human biology, and she is currently a medical doctor candidate at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York City. Jennifer has over 500,000 followers on Instagram and identifies herself as an equestrian, a bookworm, a wife, and a momma.

FAQs

Q1. Who is Nayel Nasser, Bill Gates' son-in-law?

Nayel Nassar is an Egyptian-American professional equestrian who was born in 1991. He is the co-founder and CEO of JUMPR. He is an Egyptian Olympic show jumper.



Q3. When did Bill and Melinda part ways?

Melinda and Bill Gates divorced in 2021. The couple shared a home for 27 years.

Also Read: Who is Bill Gates' new girlfriend Paula Hurd? Know all about her

Latest World News