Who is Bill Gates' new girlfriend Paula Hurd? Know all about her

Follow us on Image Source : (IMAGE: TWITTER/@CYBERREALMS1) Bill Gates with Paula Hurd (Image: Twitter/@CyberRealms1)

Two years after his divorce from Melinda Gates, Bill Gates seems to have found love again, according to reports. The Microsoft co-founder is reportedly dating Paula Hurd, a fellow tennis buff. The reports of the billionaire's new romance have sparked interest among people as to who is his Bill Gates dating after recently ending his 34-year-long relationship with ex-wife Melinda. So, here's all you need to know about Paula Hurd, Bill Gates' new girlfriend.

Who is Paula Hurd?

Paula Hurd is the widow of Mark Hurd, a former co-CEO and president of Oracle who passed away in 2019 at the age of 62 following a reported battle with cancer.

Paula, who was once a technology executive, has now transitioned to become an accomplished event planner, organizer, and philanthropist.

Her late husband, who had a successful career at tech companies NCR, Hewlett-Packard, and Oracle, was estimated to have a net worth of $500 million at the time of his passing.

Paula and her husband, who shared two daughters and lived in San Mateo County, were long-time supporters of Baylor University, her husband's alma mater. They made a substantial contribution to the university's $1.1 billion philanthropic campaign, which helped fund a new $60 million welcome center named after the couple, set to open later this year.

Despite Paula earning her marketing degree from the University of Texas at Austin, she continued her husband's legacy by supporting Baylor, including the university's national championship tennis program.

ALSO READ | Bill Gates shares CV from 1974, calls today's resumes 'lot better' than his

Last year, she launched a new initiative to award $100,000 grants to young aspiring tennis players at the BNP Paribas Open. The program was announced on March 14, and just four days later, Paula and Bill Gates were spotted watching the Women's Tennis Association semifinals match in Indian Wells.

Where did Bill and Paula Gates' relationship begin?

As per a report by Daily Mail, Paula Hurd, 60, and Bill Gates, 67, have been dating for over a year, according to a friend of the couple.

Bill Gates' relationship with Paula Hurd comes two years after his split from his wife Melinda French Gates in 2021, after 27 years of marriage.

Both Gates and Hurd are prominent figures in Silicon Valley, so it's not surprising that their paths have crossed over the years. In 2015, they were even captured in a photo behind Gates at a tennis match in California.

Last month, they were seen together at the Australian Open in Melbourne, where they watched the Men's Singles Final. They also took a trip to Sydney, where Gates met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and went for a romantic walk around the city, admiring the views of the harbor and the Opera House. The photos were published at the time, but Hurd was not identified.

The couple may have bonded over their love of tennis, as they have been spotted at several sports events together, such as the 2022 Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, and the Australian Open.

ALSO READ | PM Modi shares video of Bill Gates making roti on social media, tweet wins hearts

Read More Trending News