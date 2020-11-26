Image Source : FILE Bilawal Bhutto tests coronavirus positive with mild symptoms, in self-isolation

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am self isolating with mild symptoms," tweeted the PPP chairman. He said that he will continue working from home, adding that he will address the PPP foundation day gathering via a video link. "Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side," he added.

I have tested positive for #COVIDー19 & am self isolating with mild symptoms. I‘ll continue working from home & will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link. Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side IA 🙏 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 26, 2020

On Tuesday, the PPP Chairman went into self-isolation after his political secretary Jameel Soomro tested positive for coroanvirus.

