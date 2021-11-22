Bilawal Bhutto slams Imran Khan for 'incompetency'; says toppling govt only solution to all problems

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bilawal Bhutto says toppling Imran Khan govt solution to all problems in Pakistan

Highlights Bhutto said there would be no gas crisis in the country if the govt had imported LNG timely

Increase in gas prices by the PTI government has affected the general public, Bhutto said

Zardari met Maulana Fazlur Rehman who is leading the alliance of major opposition parties

Expressing serious concerns over the ongoing gas crisis across Pakistan, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday slammed the Imran Khan government for its "incompetency", saying that the solution of all problems of the public lies in the ouster of the ruling PTI-led government.

Bhutto said Imran Khan's PTI is continuously creating crisis and increasing the miseries of the people, the local media reported. Pakistan PM should apologise to the citizens who are starving due to the policies of the PTI-led government, he said.

Over the prevailing gas crisis, Bhutto said that there would be no gas crisis in the country if the government would have imported LNG timely.

He also said that increase in gas prices by the PTI government has affected the general public.

This comes a day after PPP Chairman on Friday met with the Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and decided to adopt a joint strategy against the Imran Khan government.

Zardari met Maulana Fazlur Rehman who is leading the alliance of major opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The meeting came days after PDM announced to hold 'mehngai' march across Pakistan before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad. The PDM informed that the rallies against the government over rising inflation would be held in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Peshawar.

In other recent developments, the Imran Khan government has announced a hike in the price of petrol by Pakistani Rs 8.03 per litre, a day after the Prime Minister also warned the nation that fuel prices would have to undergo an increase.

Besides, reports suggest that the rate of inflation in Pakistan is the fourth highest in the world which could lead to unrest and protests against the Imran Khan government.

Citing an incident in a family of Karachi, Shah Meer Baloch wrote in The Guardian that a shoe-seller set himself on fire as he could not meet his expenses or send money home due to the "skyrocketing prices."

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Imran Khan 'robbed' people of food, vote: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Latest World News