Biden cancels final overseas trip of his presidency to Rome, Vatican City: Here's the reason why

US President Joe Biden has cancelled the final overseas visit of his presidency to monitor the response of wildfires ravaging parts of California. Biden was scheduled to embark on a visit to Rome and the Vatican on early Thursday, and just hours before he was set to depart, the President cancelled the visit.

Biden had to undertake a three-day trip to have meet Pope Francis, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The trip was supposed to mark the conclusion of the second Catholic US president's time in office and showcase the strength of American alliances before he leaves on January 20.

The announcement regarding the cancellation of the trip came after he departed to Los Angeles followed by meeting his first great-grandchild, who was born on Wednesday at an area hospital. Before returning to Washington, the President was briefed by local fire officers amidst smoke and ash from blazes are seen in the area, clouding the daytime sky.

“After returning this evening from Los Angeles, where earlier today he had met with police, fire and emergency personnel fighting the historic fires raging in the area and approved a Major Disaster declaration for California, President Biden made the decision to cancel his upcoming trip to Italy to remain focused on directing the full federal response in the days ahead,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Meanwhile, wildfires have wreaked havoc in Los Angeles as it continues to ravage major parts of the area, killing five people and forcing thousands to flee homes. The fire has devastated the most picturesque neighbourhoods in the Los Angeles and seem far from getting over as a new blaze broke out in the Hollywood Hills, and evacuation orders were also extended to Santa Monica.

The Biden dispensation is set to be replaced by incoming Donald Trump administration, who will assume presidency on January 20. Before the completion of term, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NSA Jake Sulivan embarked on crucial visits earlier this month. Blinken went on his final visit in the office to Japan and South Korea and Sulivan undertook a trip to India.