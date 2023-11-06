Bhutan King to meet PM Modi shortly in Delhi, border dispute with China likely on top agenda

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/X/FILE HM the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and PM Modi in New Delhi.

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck who arrived in Delhi on Sunday, is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening. Although it was not officially announced whether the duo would discuss the border dispute between Bhutan, India and China, it was obvious that it might be on the top agenda. The presumptions turn even more concrete with the timing of Wangchuck's visit amid the fact that the Bhutanese Foreign Minister had recently concluded his tour to China which his ministry dubbed it as "a grand success".

Earlier last month, China and Bhutan signed a "Cooperation Agreement” outlining the responsibilities and functions of the Joint Technical Team (JTT) on the delimitation and demarcation of the boundary between the two countries after their 25th round of border talks in Beijing. Bhutan’s Foreign Minister Dr.Tandi Dorji had visited Beijing, and China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong held the 25th Round of Boundary Talks last month-- thus marking a crucial step in resolving the decade-old boundary dispute between the two neighbouring nations.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

