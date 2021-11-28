Two Best Buy stores in Minnesota looted on Black Friday: Police

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shoppers enter and exit a Best Buy store in Arlington Heights, Ill. (Representational Image)

The suspected looters fled with stolen merchandise before police arrived at the store.

No weapons were believed to be involved in the incident, police said.

A group of 20-30 people robbed a Best Buy store in Minnesota on Black Friday, the Burnsville Police Department said. The suspected looters fled with stolen merchandise before police arrived at the store located in Burnsville, police spokeswoman Carissa Larsen said as cited by The Hill on Saturday.

Police did not have any estimates on the amount of merchandise stolen from the Best Buy store. No weapons were believed to be involved in the incident, police said.

In a separate incident, The Best Buy store in Maplewood was looted by around 10-12 suspects on Black Friday, according to US media reports.

In a statement after the thefts, Best Buy said that it was working with local law enforcement on taking additional security precautions.

"We are also workign at the federal level to pass a law that would make the online re-sellin of these stolen goods much more difficult, materially reducing the incentive to commit the crimes in the first place," it said.

The mob looting in Minnesota is the latest in series of smash-and-grab gang attacks in the US.

Two Nordstorm stores were looted in California earlier this month and similar mass theft incidents were reported at other locations, including a Bloomingdale's store and a Walgreens pharmacy.

(with ANI inputs)

