Netanyahu govt in Israel loses majority as key coalition partner quits over controversial military draft law A second ultra-Orthodox party has quit earlier this week over the same issue. The political turmoil in Isarel comes as Israel and Hamas are negotiating on a US-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

Tel Aviv:

In a major blow to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, a key ally has walked out of the government, leaving him with a minority in the Knesset. The ultra-Orthodox Shas party announced its departure on Wednesday, citing deep disagreements over a controversial draft law that would exempt many of its members from mandatory military service. This exit comes just days after another ultra-Orthodox faction also withdrew support over the same contentious issue, further weakening the fragile governing alliance.

Leading a minority government would make governing a challenge for Netanyahu. But Shas said it wouldn't work to undermine the coalition once outside it and could vote with it on some laws. It also wouldn't support its collapse.

Ceasefire talks add to pressure

The political turmoil comes as Israel and Hamas are negotiating on a US-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza. While the shakeup in Netanyahu's government won't necessarily derail the talks, the Israeli leader will be more susceptible to the demands of his far-right coalition partners, who oppose ending the 21-month war while Hamas remains intact. Despite heavy pressure from the US, Israel's top ally, and mediators Egypt and Qatar, there is no breakthrough yet in the talks.

Compromise on draft law unlikely

Earlier on Tuesday, Shuki Friedman, vice president of the Jewish People Policy Institute, said the gaps between the draft law currently on the table and the demands of the party are still wide, making a compromise unlikely during that time. Friedman said the party's departure doesn't immediately put Netanyahu's rule at risk. A vote to dissolve parliament, which would bring down the government and trigger new elections, can't be brought by the opposition until the end of the year because of procedural reasons. And a summer recess for Parliament, beginning later this month and stretching until October, gives Netanyahu another attempt to bridge the gaps and bring the party back into the coalition.

Israel's controversial military draft law

Israel's current political turmoil stems from proposed amendments to the military draft law that would significantly limit or end the blanket exemptions previously granted to ultra‑Orthodox (Haredi) men studying in religious seminaries. Amid growing public pressure and a Supreme Court ruling declaring such exemptions unconstitutional, the government introduced a draft law seeking to gradually integrate Haredi men into the military. However, the move faced stiff opposition from Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox allies.

(With inputs from AP)

