Batik Air Boeing 737 narrowly escapes crash amid violent crosswinds in Jakarta | Video A Batik Air Boeing 737 narrowly avoided disaster during landing in Jakarta amid violent crosswinds, with all passengers and crew safely escaping harm.

New Delhi:

A major aviation mishap was narrowly averted at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on June 27, when a Batik Air Boeing 737-800 was violently struck by crosswinds during landing in severe weather. The aircraft, arriving amidst heavy rain, managed to land safely despite being temporarily thrown off course—a moment that was dramatically captured on video and has since gone viral across social media platforms.

Terrifying landing amid torrential rain

Flight PK-LDJ was making its final approach when sudden and intense crosswinds caused the aircraft to tip sharply to one side, nearly scraping the runway with one wing. The footage shows the plane visibly swaying side-to-side as it battled the turbulent wind and rain.

Thanks to the pilot’s calm and decisive handling of the situation, the aircraft was quickly stabilised, redirected, and landed safely. All 157 passengers and six crew members onboard escaped unharmed.

Quick response and investigation

A thorough inspection of the aircraft was conducted after landing. According to Batik Air and airport engineers, no structural damage was found. The aircraft has been cleared for further movement and technical evaluation.

Indonesia’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation praised the pilot's swift action and adherence to emergency protocols. “The flight crew followed the appropriate procedures for crosswind landings,” said Director General Novie Riyanto. “Their professionalism ensured the safety of everyone onboard.”

Despite the safe landing, authorities have launched an internal investigation into the incident. Weather conditions, crew response, and aircraft performance will all be assessed to determine if further safety recommendations are necessary.

Aviation safety under scrutiny

This near-miss comes shortly after the tragic June 12 crash of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which resulted in the deaths of over 240 people. That disaster has renewed global focus on aviation safety, particularly concerning Boeing aircraft.

In another unrelated but recent incident, a Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 struck a parked Airbus A321 at Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport while taxiing, highlighting growing concerns around operational safety across the aviation sector.

While the Batik Air incident ended without injury, it serves as a stark reminder of the challenges pilots face during extreme weather—and the importance of skill, experience, and composure in critical moments.