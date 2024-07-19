'All Indian nationals safe and sound': MEA on Bangladesh's ongoing anti-quota protests

Follow us on Image Source : MEA Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday.

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said all Indian nationals are "safe and sound" in Bangladesh, which is witnessing violent protests over the quota system for government jobs, adding that they are in touch with appropriate authorities. The Ministry also said the ongoing protests are an internal matter of Bangladesh.

"We see this as an internal matter of Bangladesh. All our Indian nationals are safe there. We have a large student community of 8,500 students, many of them pursue medical education in that country. They are all safe and sound, and they are in touch with our High Commission and with our Assistant High Commission as well. We are regularly keeping in touch with them to render any assistance they may need," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a regular press briefing.

There are 8,500 Indian students and 15,000 Indian nationals residing in Bangladesh, Jaiswal further informed.

