'All Indian nationals safe and sound': MEA on Bangladesh's ongoing anti-quota protests

At least 39 people were killed and hundreds injured as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to break up groups of protesters, who torched vehicles, police posts and other establishments. Authorities cut some mobile internet services to try to quell the unrest.

MEA
Image Source : MEA Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday.

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said all Indian nationals are "safe and sound" in Bangladesh, which is witnessing violent protests over the quota system for government jobs, adding that they are in touch with appropriate authorities. The Ministry also said the ongoing protests are an internal matter of Bangladesh.

"We see this as an internal matter of Bangladesh. All our Indian nationals are safe there. We have a large student community of 8,500 students, many of them pursue medical education in that country. They are all safe and sound, and they are in touch with our High Commission and with our Assistant High Commission as well. We are regularly keeping in touch with them to render any assistance they may need," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a regular press briefing.

There are 8,500 Indian students and 15,000 Indian nationals residing in Bangladesh, Jaiswal further informed.

This is a breaking story. More details to be added.

