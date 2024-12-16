Monday, December 16, 2024
     
'Bagladesh election dates could be fixed by...': Yunus BIG announcement

Amid the growing expectation for an election roadmap, Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on Monday said the next national election can be arranged at a time between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Dhaka Published : Dec 16, 2024 10:34 IST, Updated : Dec 16, 2024 10:52 IST
Muhammad Yunus
Image Source : AP Muhammad Yunus

Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus, said on Monday that general elections would be held late next year or in early 2026. "Election dates could be fixed by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026," he said in a broadcast on state television.

The interim government headed by Nobel laureate Yunus rolled out a number of plans to reform various sectors of the country, from the Election Commission to financial institutions. But major political parties, including the BNP, which is headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia — want the new election sometime soon.

Yunus said he has repeatedly appealed to all to hold the polls after completing all the major reforms, Dhaka Tribune reported. "However, if, and I repeat, “if”, due to political consensus, we have to hold the election on the basis of a flawless preparation of the voter list with minor reforms, then it may be possible to hold the elections by the end of 2025," he said. "And if we add to this the expected level of reforms in the electoral process and in light of the recommendations of the Election Reforms Commission and based on the national consensus, then it may take at least another six months," said the chief adviser.

 

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.

 

