'Bagladesh election dates could be fixed by...': Yunus BIG announcement

Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus, said on Monday that general elections would be held late next year or in early 2026. "Election dates could be fixed by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026," he said in a broadcast on state television.

The interim government headed by Nobel laureate Yunus rolled out a number of plans to reform various sectors of the country, from the Election Commission to financial institutions. But major political parties, including the BNP, which is headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia — want the new election sometime soon.

Yunus said he has repeatedly appealed to all to hold the polls after completing all the major reforms, Dhaka Tribune reported. "However, if, and I repeat, “if”, due to political consensus, we have to hold the election on the basis of a flawless preparation of the voter list with minor reforms, then it may be possible to hold the elections by the end of 2025," he said. "And if we add to this the expected level of reforms in the electoral process and in light of the recommendations of the Election Reforms Commission and based on the national consensus, then it may take at least another six months," said the chief adviser.

