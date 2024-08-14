Sheikh Hasina's public remarks 'not conducive' to fostering India-Bangladesh ties: Foreign Adviser

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Bangladesh's deposed PM Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka: Bangladesh interim government's foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain said it wanted to work closely with India to foster better relations, but deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent public remarks were "not conducive" to fostering better bilateral ties. These remarks came after Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call to him and discussed bilateral ties in the wake of the recent developments in Bangladesh.

During the meeting, Hossain said Bangladesh wants to work closely with India to promote bilateral relations and stressed more ‘people-centric engagement’ in the upcoming days. The newly-appointed adviser also affirmed the caretaker government's commitment to ensure the peaceful co-existence of different communities in the country, including Hindu minorities.

This was Verma's first meeting with Hossain after the formation of the interim government following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led regime. Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5 following massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs. Verma attended the oath-taking ceremony of the interim government last Thursday.

