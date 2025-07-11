Bangladesh scraps Hasina-era rule using 'sir' for women officials, in push for gender-sensitive protocols Bangladesh's interim government has repealed the Hasina-era rule requiring female officials, including ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, to be addressed as ‘Sir,’ promoting gender-sensitive protocols.

New Delhi:

In a landmark move, Bangladesh's interim government has officially repealed a long-standing directive that required public officials to address former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other senior female officials as 'Sir.' The announcement was made following a meeting of the Advisory Council in Dhaka on Thursday.

The directive, believed to have been introduced during Sheikh Hasina's nearly 16-year rule, had stirred controversy over the years. Critics said it was an inappropriate and outdated practice that ignored basic norms of gender identity and respect.

Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser, confirmed the annulment in a social media post and a formal press briefing. “The Council of Advisers has decided to cancel the previous directive that mandated calling top female officials, including the former Prime Minister, as ‘Sir’ — a term unsuitable in both social and institutional contexts,” he said.

The decision comes as part of the interim government's broader efforts to reform official protocol and bring administrative conduct in line with modern social standards. Many officials, civil servants, and journalists had long expressed discomfort with using masculine honorifics for women, citing both ethical concerns and awkward workplace situations.

To further address these concerns, the government has formed a dedicated review committee. Led by Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser for energy, environment, and infrastructure, the committee will examine the existing protocol and recommend updated practices for addressing public officials. The committee has been given one month to submit its findings.

The Council of Advisers also discussed the need to revise several other formalities and procedural rules that are seen as unnecessarily complicated or outdated. These changes are aimed at making public service protocols more inclusive, respectful, and reflective of Bangladesh’s evolving societal values.

An official from the interim government noted, “We want public officials to be addressed with language that conveys respect appropriately — without compromising dignity or reinforcing outdated norms.”

The repeal of the ‘Sir’ directive has been widely welcomed by rights groups and administrative professionals, marking a symbolic but significant step toward gender-sensitive governance in Bangladesh. Further reforms are expected in the coming months.