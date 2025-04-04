Bangladesh's Yunus presents PM Modi throwback photo in Thailand: Here's what it depicts PM Modi met Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand. Their meeting was the first after former PM Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power in Bangladesh.

During his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor, presented a throwback picture to him, which belongs to the Indian Science Congress, dating back to 2015. In the picture, PM Modi can be seen awarding a gold medal to Yunus at the 102nd edition of the Indian Science Congress.

The government of Bangladesh has shared the pictures on X, saying, "Professor Muhammad Yunus is presenting a photo to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their bilateral meeting in Bangkok on Friday. The photo is about Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting a gold medal to Professor Yunus at the 102nd Indian Science Congress on January 3, 2015."

PM Modi's meeting with Yunus came on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand. Both leaders met for the first time after former PM Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power in Bangladesh last year.

In his meeting with Yunus, PM Modi raised concerns over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus.

PM Modi expressed his expectation that the government of Bangladesh would ensure their security, including by thoroughly investigating all cases of atrocities against the minorities, Misri said at the media briefing.