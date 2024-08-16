'No one will be spared': Bangladesh's interim government vows legal action over attacks on minorities

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Hindus protest against violence on their community in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Dhaka: Amid lingering concerns over violent attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh following the recent unrest, the newly-appointed Home Affairs Ministry adviser of the caretaker government has promised to take swift legal action against the perpetrators of these attacks, saying there was no place for violence and hatred in the country.

Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain's assurance came during a meeting with a delegation from the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Bangladesh at his office in the Secretariat on Thursday, according to Dhaka Tribune. He asserted that Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony, where people of all religions have grown up together without any divisions.

There has been a spike in violence against members of Hindu communities following the fall of the government led by Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled to India on August 5 following massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs. At least 278 attacks on Hindus have been reported since Hasina's ouster on August 5.

What did Bangladesh's home affairs adviser say?

Bangladesh's Home Affairs adviser said "no one will be spared" if they were found to have attacked or abused the minorities living in the Muslim-majority country, and that swift legal action will be taken. He said Bangladesh believes in peace with no place for violence, conflict or hatred.

During the meeting, Satyaranjan Baroi, president of ISKCON Bangladesh, requested the adviser to take priority measures for the safety of minorities and presented eight proposals for ensuring their safety, including enacting laws, establishing monitoring cells, forming a Minority Commission and providing continuous state security for temples. The adviser assured his full support for these matters.

Several protests have been held across Bangladesh, demanding a halt in attacks on Hindus. Bangladesh interim government chief Muhammad Yunus paid a visit to the historic Dhakeshwari Temple in the capital on Tuesday, where he assured minorities in Bangladesh of their safety and security in the country.

What's happening in Bangladesh?

A number of Hindu temples, households and businesses were vandalised, women assaulted and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party headed by Hasina were killed in the violence in Bangladesh after she fled the country, according to community leaders in Dhaka. Recently, a house belonging to a Hindu family was burnt down by arsonists in Thakurgaon district.

Thakurgaon district is the same place from where hundreds of Hindus had tried to unsuccessfully cross over to India – the India-Bangladesh border running along the northwestern edge – on August 6 and 7. Hindus, who make up about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's population of 170 million, have traditionally supported Hasina's Awami League party.

The rampant attacks on the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh following massive protests over government job quotas have sparked global concern. Yunus had earlier called the attacks on the minority communities 'heinous' and urged the protesting students to protect all Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist families from harm.

