Bangladesh protests turn anti-Hindu, ISKCON temple set ablaze along with idols of deities

Bangladesh crisis: As unrest escalates in Bangladesh, it has come to light that an ISKCON temple in Meherpur, located in the Khulna Division of the country, has been set ablaze along with the idols of deities including Lord Jagannath, Baladev and Subhadra Devi. Some devotees living in the temple managed to escape the chaos and survive as violent protests gripped the country on Monday, culminating in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

"As per the info I have received, one of our ISKCON centre (rented) in Meherpur (Khulna division) was burnt including with the deities of Lord Jagannath, Baladev and Subhadra Devi. 3 devotees who lived in the center some how managed to escape & survived," said Yudhistir Govinda Das, the Country Director of Communications and National Spokesperson for ISKCON India on X.

The attack on the ISKCON centre is part of a broader pattern of violence and unrest that has engulfed Bangladesh in the past few weeks. Sheikh Hasina's resignation and chaotic departure from Bangladesh following weeks of violent protests that left 300 dead has set off speculation that opposition Bangladesh National Party (BNP), led by former PM Khaleda Zia, would take the helm of power. This raised fears of attacks on the Hindu community there as well as deteriorating relations with neighbouring India.

