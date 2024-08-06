Bangladesh Air Force aircraft takes off from Hindon airbase, Sheikh Hasina not on board: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Ghaziabad: The C-130J transport of the Bangladesh Air Force took off from the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad at approximately 9 am on Tuesday, while under close observation by Indian security agencies. However, sources later revealed that Sheikh Hasina, who resigned as Prime Minister and fled Bangladesh on Monday, was not onboard the transport aircraft.

Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned from the office of the prime minister and left the country, amid massive protests against her government that killed over 300 people in the past few weeks. Hasina landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, possibly on her way to London amid turmoil in Bangladesh and met Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

