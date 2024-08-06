Tuesday, August 06, 2024
     
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft takes off from Hindon airbase, Sheikh Hasina not on board: Sources

Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign as Bangladesh's Prime Minister on Monday as massive anti-governments turned violent, leading to the deaths of at least 300 others. She was expected to seek asylum in London and preparations to form an interim government in Bangladesh are underway.

Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Ghaziabad Updated on: August 06, 2024 11:48 IST
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Image Source : REUTERS Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Ghaziabad: The C-130J transport of the Bangladesh Air Force took off from the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad at approximately 9 am on Tuesday, while under close observation by Indian security agencies. However, sources later revealed that Sheikh Hasina, who resigned as Prime Minister and fled Bangladesh on Monday, was not onboard the transport aircraft.

Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned from the office of the prime minister and left the country, amid massive protests against her government that killed over 300 people in the past few weeks. Hasina landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, possibly on her way to London amid turmoil in Bangladesh and met Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

More details to be added.

