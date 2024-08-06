Tuesday, August 06, 2024
     
  Bangladesh turmoil: Jaishankar briefs MPs at all-party meet; Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi attend

Bangladesh turmoil: Jaishankar briefs MPs at all-party meet; Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi attend

Bangladesh political crisis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on the issue on Monday as the neighbouring country plunges into turmoil.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2024 11:01 IST
Bangladesh turmoil: The government on Tuesday called an all-party meeting about the Bangladesh issue. The meeting will be held at Parliament House at around 10 am. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to brief various party leaders on the developments in the neighbouring country.

The neighbouring country has plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protest over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee. She has arrived in India on her way to London, diplomatic sources said.

The all-party meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and LoP Rahul Gandhi among others. After the meeting, Jaishankar appreciated the support from all MPs.  

Hasina lands at the Hindon airbase

Jaishankar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad on her way to London amid turmoil in her country. Jaishankar is believed to have briefed Modi about the evolving situation in the neighbouring country but there was no official word on the meeting. Hasina, who resigned earlier in the day as Bangladesh prime minister following massive anti-government protests, arrived in India in a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force.

