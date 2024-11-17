'We will seek Sheikh Hasina's extradition from India': Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus on 100 days on interim govt

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Muhammad Yunus says he will seek Sheikha Hasina's extradition from India

Bangladesh Interim government head Muhammad Yunus on Sunday said that his administration will seek the extradition of deposed PM Sheikh Hasina, who, after a mass protest movement, fled to India in August. He said this while addressing the nation on the completion of 100 days of the interim government.

"We must ensure justice in every killing...We will also ask India to send back fallen autocrat Sheikh Hasina," Yunus was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency. Yunus also said that his govt has been continuing its all-out efforts to ensure the security of all citizens, including religious minorities.

Yunus said that his govt is also probing every incident in a few cases where religious minorities were subjected to violence. In his address to the nation, he also said, "We have tried our best so that any citizen of the country, not only Hindu community members, doesn’t become a victim of violence. We will continue these efforts."

Yunus takes U-turn

Yunus' remarks indicate a U-turn as in an earlier interview with a UK-based newspaper last month, he had said his government would not immediately seek Hasina’s extradition from India. Yunus assumed office on August 8 after his return to Bangladesh.

He had claimed that about 1,500 people, including students and workers, were killed while 19,931 others were wounded during the protest against the Hasina government. He had said, "Our government is very careful to collect information on every death."

Hasina not seen since landing in India

Former PM Hasina resigned and fled to India following massive protests by students and others against her govt. The protest started over the controversial quota system in government jobs but escalated further. The protestors made a final call for Hasina to resign and broke into the presidential residence, however, till that time Hasina was flying out of the country.

On August 5, she landed at the Hindon airbase near Delhi and was believed to have been shifted later to an unspecified location. She has not been seen in public since then. Hasina and her party leaders face accusations of ordering brutal suppression of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, resulting in numerous casualties during the July-August protests.

(With inputs from agencies)