Bangladesh MP's brutal murder case: Nepal hands over one of prime suspects to India

Kathmandu: Nepal has extradited a Bangladeshi citizen to India, who is said to be one of the prime accused in the grizzly murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata last month, according to local media reports. The individual was identified as Mohammad Siyam Hussain, who fled to Nepal after the murder and was arrested from the border area last Thursday.

"Mohammad Siyam Hussain was handed over to Indian authorities by Nepal’s Interpol branch on Monday morning after Nepal Police contacted him," read a report by the MyRepublica news portal quoting police sources. Although Bangladesh police wanted Hussain, he was handed over to Indian authorities as he had come from India, it said, quoting highly placed police sources.

A team of four members from the Detective Branch (DB) under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police of Bangladesh had come to Kathmandu to pick Hussain up. The team met a senior officer of Nepal Police and requested them to deport Hussain but their request was disregarded as Nepal does not have any extradition treaty with Dhaka. Nepal’s Interpol organisation did not keep the local police in the loop regarding the arrest of Hussain, Nepal police said.

About Anwarul Azim's brutal murder

The 56-year-old Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who was in Kolkata for medical treatment on May 12, went incommunicado on May 17, according to a complaint filed by his acquaintance on May 18. He was allegedly murdered in a posh flat in the New Town area near Kolkata and a butcher was apprehended in connection with the case, who allegedly chopped the body in 80 pieces and mixed them with turmeric before disposing of them at different locations.

It is suspected that Anar’s friend and business partner Akhtaruzzaman, who is now a US citizen, plotted the murder. Bangladesh police said that the prime suspect in the case could have fled to the US via Dubai from Kathmandu. Late last month, police found flesh in a septic tank at the Kolkata housing complex where Anar was staying and killed.

The investigators claimed that an alleged rift over gold smuggling between Anar and Akhtaruzzaman, who was his business partner, could be the cause of the crime. "The mastermind of this murder, the beneficiary and those who executed the plans, all are Bangladeshi. The murder plot was planned in Bangladesh. Now our main work is to take forward the investigation," he added.

Initial details of the investigation revealed that Anwarul Azim was apparently 'honey trapped' by a Bangladeshi model named Silasti Rahman, who is believed to be acquainted with one of his murderers and aided in his killing. The woman is a resident of Bangladesh's Khulna district and lured the MP to his death, after which he returned to her country with the prime accused Amanullah Khan. However, Rahman has reportedly been detained by the Bangladeshi police.

Anar had stayed at Biswas's house upon arrival. In his complaint, Biswas stated that Anar left his Baranagar residence for a doctor's appointment in the afternoon of May 13, while stating that he would be back home for dinner. Biswas claimed that the Bangladesh MP went incommunicado on May 17, which prompted him to file a missing complaint a day later.

